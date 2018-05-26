Window cleaner falls to death, two injured

A labourer died and two of his colleagues sustained serious injuries when one of the ropes of the scaffold they were standing on snapped as they were cleaning windows of a multi-storey residental project near Do Darya on Friday.

Sahil Police Station SHO Shoaib-ur-Rehman said a group of three window cleaners were cleaning windows of Emaar Complex when one of the ropes of the scaffolding broke and they fell two storeys down to the ground.

He said the injured men were rushed to a nearby private healthcare centre for treatment, where one of them died. He added that the deceased was identified as 20-year-old Mumtaz, and the injured were identified as 23-year-old Ali Murtaza and 30-year-old Rana Ali.

SHO Rehman said the deceased was a resident of interior Sindh’s District Jacobabad, and he had come to Karachi for work a few months ago.