Anti-Macron rally turns violent in Paris

PARIS: Demonstrations against President Emmanuel Macron’s social policies turned violent as protesters hurled projectiles at police and broke shop windows. Police used tear gas and detained some protestors.

The gathering of civil servants and their supporters on Tuesday was initially peaceful, but got heated when some protestors targeted police with stones and fireworks, and broke shop windows.

Police responded with tear gas and water cannons in an attempt to disperse the protestors. At least one man was injured.Over 16,400 people took part in the protests, French media reports, citing independent watchdog Occurrence. At least 17 people were detained during the scuffles, police told France Info.

The demonstration was staged by major trade unions to protest such policies as job cuts, wage indexation freeze, and new restrictions on higher education admissions. Apart from the Paris demonstration, trade unions held 140 other protests across the country on Tuesday.