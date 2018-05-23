ICC asked to open probe into ‘Israel crimes’

THE HAGUE: Palestinian Authority Foreign Minister Riyad al-Malki submitted a referral on Tuesday to the International Criminal Court (ICC) asking prosecutors to immediately open a formal investigation into accusations of Israeli crimes in the occupied Palestinian territories.

“The State of Palestine took an important and historic step towards justice for the Palestinian people who continue to suffer from on-going, widespread and systematic crimes,” Malki told press after meeting with ICC prosecutor Fatou Bensouda.He said the referral addressed a myriad of issues including “settlement expansion, land grabs, illegal exploitation of natural resources, as well as the brutal and calculated targeting of unarmed protesters, particularly in the Gaza Strip”.