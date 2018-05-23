Bilawal visits martyred Col Sohail Abid's residence

ISLAMABAD: Chairman Pakistan People’s Party Bilawal Bhutto Zardari visited the residence of Colonel Sohail Abid Shaheed who was martyred during an operation against terrorists in Balochistan and expressed his condolences with the bereaved family.

Bilawal Bhutto Zardari offered Fateha for the departed soul and prayed for grant of strength and fortitude for the bereaved family to bear this irreparable loss with equanimity.

He paid rich tributes to martyred Col. Sohail Abid and said that supreme sacrifice like this will never go in vain and peace will dawn upon our beloved country. Bilawal Bhutto Zardari interacted with the children of Shaheed Col. Sohail Abid and said that he can feel their loss and pain as his own mother Shaheed Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto was martyred by terrorists. He spoke to the children and said that they should be proud of their father who gave up his life so that we all could live in peace.