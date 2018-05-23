Wed May 23, 2018
National

OC
Our Correspondent
May 23, 2018

PM to visit Khyber Agency today

JAMRUD: Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi is due in Jamrud tehsil of Khyber Agency today.

The political administration of Khyber Agency has made elaborate security arrangements for the visit.

The prime minister would inaugurate the 132 kilowatts gridstation. It was established in seven years.

He is also expected to announce various development projects for the Federally Administered Tribal Areas (Fata).

It may be mentioned that Prime Minister Khaqan Abbasi visited Jamrud in December 2017 to inaugurate the Fata Youth Festival.

