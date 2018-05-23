Two Pakistani brothers killed by robbers in Johannesburg

JOHANNESBURG: Two Pakistani brothers were shot dead on resisting robbery in Johannesburg Monday morning, Geo News reported. Farooq, son of murdered man Raza Al-Mustafa, said his father along with two uncles; Raza Al-Atta and Raza Al-Murtaza were living in Johannesburg for the last six years. Farooq informed Geo News that his father, a former hockey player, and uncles had offered resistance to the robbers during a robbery attempt at their house after which the latter had opened fire, leaving his father and uncle Raza Al-Murtaza dead. Raza Al-Atta, who was injured in the incident, is receiving medical treatment. Legal proceedings are under way to hand over the bodies to the family.