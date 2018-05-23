Wed May 23, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X

Top Story

MR
Monitoring Report
May 23, 2018

Share

Advertisement

Two Pakistani brothers killed by robbers in Johannesburg

Two Pakistani brothers killed by robbers in Johannesburg

JOHANNESBURG: Two Pakistani brothers were shot dead on resisting robbery in Johannesburg Monday morning, Geo News reported. Farooq, son of murdered man Raza Al-Mustafa, said his father along with two uncles; Raza Al-Atta and Raza Al-Murtaza were living in Johannesburg for the last six years. Farooq informed Geo News that his father, a former hockey player, and uncles had offered resistance to the robbers during a robbery attempt at their house after which the latter had opened fire, leaving his father and uncle Raza Al-Murtaza dead. Raza Al-Atta, who was injured in the incident, is receiving medical treatment. Legal proceedings are under way to hand over the bodies to the family.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement
Advertisement

Topstory

Opinion

Newspost

Editorial

National

World

Sports

Business

Karachi

Lahore

Islamabad

Peshawar