SC maintains disqualification of PML-N MPA

ISLAMABAD: The Supreme Court Tuesday dismissed a plea moved by the PML-N leader Shuakat Aziz Bhatti challenging his disqualification from the provincial assembly.

A three-member bench headed by Justice Sh Azmat Saeed after going through the arguments at length maintained the ECP decision.

The ECP denotified Bhatti, who was elected MPA from Gujjar Khan in general election 2013 and was disqualified by an election tribunal on the basis of possessing fake degree. Major Iftikhar Gillani was the petitioner against Bhatti. Bhatti subsequently challenged the decision of his disqualification in the Supreme Court which maintained verdict of the election tribunal.