Student drowns in PU swimming pool

LAHORE: A student of the Punjab University drowned in the university swimming pool in the Muslim Town police limits on Tuesday.

Police handed over the body to the family after completing legal formalities. The victim has been identified as Abubakar, the son of Nazir Ahmad, a resident of Sabzazar area. He was a student of sixth semester in Sports Science Department. Police said he was taking bath in the pool along with around 50 other students. He went into the deep water and drowned. Nobody could notice it. As all students left the facility, the guard found the victim’s clothes unattended. He fished out the body and informed the police.

Students have demanded an inquiry into the incident as to why the life guards did not save him if they were present there.

The university spokesman said three life guards were present at the pool at the time of the incident.