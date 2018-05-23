Wed May 23, 2018
May 23, 2018

US Centcom chief condoles with COAS on Sabika’s death

ISLAMABAD: Commander US Centcom General Joseph Votel called to Chief of Army Staff, General Qamar Javed Bajwa and condoled unfortunate death of Pakistani student Sabika Sheikh in Texas School firing. He conveyed his grief to bereaved family on loss of an innocent life, Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) Director General Major General Asif Ghafoor said in a tweet on Tuesday.

