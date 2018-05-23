2 martyred as India continues shelling villages

SIALKOT: There was no letup in unprovoked and intensified shelling and firing from the Indian Border Security Forces (BSF) at the Sialkot Working Boundary as two persons, including a Rangers man were martyred on Tuesday.

According to details, a civilian identified as 70-year-old Muhammad Aslam, son of Muhammad Boota, was martyred in Harpal sector of the Working Boundary. Also, a Rangers official, Muhammad Shahid, son of Meraj Din, was martyred in Zafarwal sector of Narowal district. The number of martyred and injured in Indian BSF firing and shelling in the last four days has rose to eight and 30, respectively. The Indian BSF early Tuesday morning started unprovoked and intensified firing and shelling in Harpal, Charwa, Bajwat, Chaprar and Zafarwal sectors of the Sialkot Working Boundary. The shelling continued for the next many hours with short intervals.

Meanwhile, the Pakistani Chenab Rangers also returned the Indian fire and shelling. Sialkot Deputy Commissioner Dr Farrukh Naveed and District Police Officer Asad Sarfraz Khan visited Combined Military Hospital (CMH) in order to know about the condition of the injured and presented them flowers. The Punjab Emergency Service (Rescue-1122) has set up relief camps in the border area to help and assist people in any emergency, caused by the Indian BSF firing and shelling.

Monitoring desk adds: Director-General (DG) Pakistan Rangers (Punjab) visited the citizens injured by unprovoked Indian firing along the Working Boundary in Sialkot district, said an Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) release on Tuesday.

Four civilians were martyred and 10 others injured when Indian forces opened unprovoked fire on a border village across the Working Boundary in Sialkot on Friday. The martyred included one woman and three children, the military's media wing had said.

Major General Azhar Naveed Hayat Khan visited CMH Sialkot on Tuesday. He inquired about the well-being of the injured persons and assured them of the unflinching resolve of the security forces to protect the citizens.