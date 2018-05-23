Pak disabled cricketers to feature in tri-series

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
LAHORE: Pakistan disabled cricket team will take part in the Tri-Nation Series in England from July 8 to 13. Nihar Aalim will lead national team in which teams of host England and Bangladesh will take part. Pakistan will play against Bangladesh in event’s first match on July 9.
Squad: Nihar Alam (capt), Jahanzeb Tiwana (VC), Hasnain Alam, Arif Masih, Saif Ullah (wk), M Shahbaz, Wajid Alam, Majid Hussain, Rehan Ghani Mirza, Abdullah Ejaz, Waqaf Shah, Malik Kashif, Matloob Qureshi, M Haris, Sher Ali, Farhan Saeed.
Reserve players: Abdullah Khan, Adil Abbasi, Zubair Saleem and Rao Javed.
Team officials: Amiruddin Ansari (manager), Sabih Azhar (head coach), Iqbal Imam (batting coach), M Javed (bowling coach), Noman Palekar (team doctor), Rashid Qureshi (trainer), Ali Christian (analyst) and M Nizam (media manager).
