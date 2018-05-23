IS attack in Syria desert kills 26 regime forces

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
BEIRUT: A surprise Islamic State group attack on a Syrian regime position killed more than two dozen pro-government forces in the country’s vast desert, a monitor said.“At least 26 regime soldiers and allied forces were killed in an IS attack at dawn today, against one of their posts in the Syrian Badiya,” said the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights.
BEIRUT: A surprise Islamic State group attack on a Syrian regime position killed more than two dozen pro-government forces in the country’s vast desert, a monitor said.“At least 26 regime soldiers and allied forces were killed in an IS attack at dawn today, against one of their posts in the Syrian Badiya,” said the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights.
Comments