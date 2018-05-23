Wed May 23, 2018
World

AFP
May 23, 2018

IS attack in Syria desert kills 26 regime forces

BEIRUT: A surprise Islamic State group attack on a Syrian regime position killed more than two dozen pro-government forces in the country’s vast desert, a monitor said.“At least 26 regime soldiers and allied forces were killed in an IS attack at dawn today, against one of their posts in the Syrian Badiya,” said the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights.

