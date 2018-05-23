AIOU dispatches books to 260,000 students

Islamabad: Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) has so far dispatched text books to its over 260,000 students of Matric, FA and BA-level who had registered themselves for spring 2018 semester.

According to an official of the University’s Mailing Department on Tuesday, the process of books mailing from Matric to graduate-level will be completed by early next month.

Later, the students of post-graduate will start getting the books.

In all the University will send books and allied material to its around 700,000 students, through smart use of new technology.

It was being ensured that the students could get the same at the earliest so that they submit their academic assignments within stipulated time-schedule.

On the initiative of the Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Shahid Siddiqui, a new computerized tracking system has been introduced, facilitating the students to check the books mailing status. A new computerised tracking system has also been developed through which the student using website can simply enter his/her roll number and registration number to track the mailing package.

The students have been advised to contact their relevant post offices in case of delay in the books delivery.