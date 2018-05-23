Pakistan’s eco-friendly carpets land in Paris

ISLAMABAD: Multan Carpet Industries has opened its first outlet and warehouse in Paris under the name “Noble Natural” to market Pakistan-made biodegradable synthetic and high-end handmade carpets and rugs, a statement said on Tuesday.

“The opening of the outlet in the posh business area of Paris as a giant leap forward to introduce Pakistan’s hi-tech and environmentally friendly carpets to the European market,” Moin ul Haque, the ambassador of Pakistan to France, said during his visit to the showroom.

Haq also appreciated Khalid Saeed, the CEO of Multan Carpet Industries, for taking the bold initiative.

“This would serve as a trend-setter for other Pakistani brands and industrial houses to introduce their high quality products in the rich and affluent European market,” the ambassador said.

Saeed, while briefing the envoy, said the raw material used in making of carpets and rugs was derived from natural cotton, wool, and jute. “No chemicals or dyes are added [in the processing], which makes the products eco-friendly and biodegradable to meet new trends and standards of the European market,” he said.