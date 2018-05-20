‘Inam capable of winning medal in Asiad’

KARACHI: A senior official of the Pakistan Wrestling Federation (PWF) on Saturday said he could not guarantee that Mohammad Inam would win gold in the Asian Games but added the ace wrestler is capable of claiming a medal as he is in top form.

“There will be very tough competition in his weight category as world class wrestlers, especially from Iran, will be in his class,” PWF Secretary Arshad Sattar said while talking to ‘The News’.

After claiming gold in the Commonwealth Games in Australia, Inam has emerged as a hero for the country.

As chances of a medal in the Asian Games in low, the PWF has decided to send a small squad. “Inam and Mohammad Bilal will be in the squad while one or two more will be added. It is more likely that we will send three or four wrestlers to Indonesia,” Arshad said.

The Asian Games will be held in Jakarta and Palembang from August 18 to September 2.

The PWF is also working on sending top wrestlers abroad for a couple of months’ training ahead of the Games.

“We are in contact with Russia, Ukraine and Turkey. We have already intimated the Pakistan Sports Board about our plans.

“If we get the nod from any target country then we will send our grapplers there for a couple of months. We hope things will be finalised in a month,” the official said.

“It’s about training. Quality training boosts chances of an athlete,” he said.

Arshad said the PWF has been working hard for the growth of its athletes. “We are doing our best. Inam’s defence was weak but we worked on him and he is now much better in that area. He is now better than the wrestlers of India, Japan, Korea and China and can create some chance in the Asiad,” Arshad said.

He said young wrestler Inayatullah had been training in Uzbekistan. “We sent him to Uzbekistan to feature in the Youth Olympic qualifiers (Asian Cadet Championships). He lost to Kazakhstan’s grappler who qualified for the Youth Olympics. For the bronze medal, Inayat defeated his Mongolian opponent but then lost to a Japanese,” Arshad said. Inayat had won gold in the Beach World Championship cadet category in Turkey last year.