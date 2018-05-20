Sun May 20, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X

Sports

OC
Our Correspondent
May 20, 2018

Share

Advertisement

PSB to name stadium after Mansoor

PSB to name stadium after Mansoor

LAHORE: Pakistan Sports Board (PSB) has announced the construction of a stadium after the name of Olympian Mansoor Ahmed, who passed away last week. The announcement was made in a meeting of the executive board. The suggestion in this regard was put forward by Secretary, Pakistan Hockey Federation Shahbaz Ahmad Senior. The board also decided to provide one million rupees to the deceased family and approved the recommendation of taking out health insurance for all of its athletes.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement
Advertisement

Topstory

Opinion

Newspost

Editorial

National

World

Sports

Business

Karachi

Lahore

Islamabad

Peshawar