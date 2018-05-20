PSB to name stadium after Mansoor

LAHORE: Pakistan Sports Board (PSB) has announced the construction of a stadium after the name of Olympian Mansoor Ahmed, who passed away last week. The announcement was made in a meeting of the executive board. The suggestion in this regard was put forward by Secretary, Pakistan Hockey Federation Shahbaz Ahmad Senior. The board also decided to provide one million rupees to the deceased family and approved the recommendation of taking out health insurance for all of its athletes.