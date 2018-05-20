Greenidge holds no grudge over BD exit

BARBADOS: Former West Indies batting great Gordon Greenidge confessed that Bangladesh still remained close to his heart despite the impasse that had lasted two decades. Greenidge seems to have finally buried the demons of past to reunite with his former employers - Bangladesh Cricket Board, who had sacked him unceremoniously as the head coach in the middle of the 1999 World Cup.

The 67-year-old is often credited for Bangladesh’s first taste of success, having guided them to the ICC Championship in 1997, which in turn served as their entry into the 1999 World Cup.

Greenidge arrived on May 13 on a five-day visit and remained busy mostly to attend several programs organized to honor the West Indian for his contribution towards Bangladesh cricket. It began with a reception hosted by the BCB on the following day of his arrival. Greenidge, who had come to Dhaka only once before this visit, said that though the parting was disappointing, he did not hold any grudge against anyone.

“Well the parting was disappointing. I expected more time with Bangladesh cricket but it was not to be. But I have no yells and these things happen,” he said. Greenidge had been appointed the Director of Coaching in November 1996 and in his first examination as the coach, Bangladesh punched above its weight to win the ICC trophy. However, the team failed miserably in the subsequent tours of Kenya, Sri Lanka and India, resulting in his sacking midway during the 1999 World Cup. He had not attended the important selection meeting before their match against Scotland while skipping the subsequent team management meetings too, as a protest against the inclusion of Minhajul Abedin in the second match versus West Indies.

BCB came out lashing at him, removing him from the post merely few hours before their historic win against Pakistan. Greenidge had also remarked in public that the impending Test status which they received in 2000 was premature. It is widely believed that it was this comment that had not gone down too well with the BCB officials and had led to his eventual sacking.