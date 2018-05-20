Pakistan whip Chinese Taipei 3-0

ISLAMABAD: Spirited Pakistan blanked powerful Chinese Taipei 3-0 in FIVB World Volleyball Challenger Cup Qualification Continental Tournament under way in Almaty (Kazakhstan) Saturday.

Pakistan beat 4rth ranked Asian team 25-22, 26-24, 25-19 to announce their presence in Asian circuit. Chinese Taipei defeated South Korea, Iran and Pakistan in the recently concluded Asian Championship. Pakistan however came back strongly to beat Chinese Taipei in a power packed match.

Aimal Khan, Murad Jehan and Mubashar Raza did powerful attack with quick spiking. Mubashar Raza and libero Nasir did a great job in defense. Aimal khan, Mubashar Raza and Sheraz sent in some sizzling serves and disturbed the reception of the ball perfectly. The team’s recent visit to Turkey also paid off as team looked in fine shape. Pakistan will play against Kazakhstan tomorrow at 5 PM local time, which would be 4.00pm in Pakistan.