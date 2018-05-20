Punjab govt, Nadra sign extension in contract for arms licences

LAHORE: The Punjab government and Nadra have signed the extension in contract for Punjab arms licences (2018-2020).

The extension in contract was signed by Nadra Chairman Usman Mobin and Additional Chief Secretary Maj Azam Suleman here on Saturday.

The computerisation of all arms licences of Punjab was extended for another three years, till 2020, as the initial contract of three years expired in 2017. During 2014 and 2017, Nadra established 36 dedicated registration centres in each district of Punjab, 191 facilitation counters at NRCs, mobile registration vans (MRVs) and centre for companies and institutions.

During the last three years, Nadra, under the contract, registered and computerised 89.74 percent of total licences issued in the province. Of which, Nadra registered 852,115 individual licences, 15,572 licences of institutions and 29,685 licences of security companies.