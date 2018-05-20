Sahibzada Farhan, Mukhtar propel SBP to huge win

KARACHI: Openers Sahibzada Farhan and Mukhtar Ahmed starred for State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) as they overwhelmed Rahman Foundation by a massive margin of 159 runs in their Group A fixture of the 5th Naya Nazimabad Ramazan Cup Twenty20 Cricket Tournament 2018 being played under floodlights here at the picturesque Hussain Lawai Stadium.

Man of the Match Farhan, who had shown a lot of promise while representing Islamabad United in the Pakistan Super League, was caught in the deep for 90 off 49 balls while another international Mukhtar Ahmed made 69 off 37 balls. Their 169-run opening stand helped SBP post a huge total of 238 for five in 20 overs.

Israrullah slammed 29 off 18 deliveries with three fours and one six and Kamran Akmal smashed two sixes and as many fours in his 11-ball 25 to sustain the momentum.

Rahman Foundation collapsed under the scoreboard pressure to be dismissed for 79 in the 18th over. Number 10 Sohail Afzal top-scored with 25 off 18 balls while Hasan Sardar was the only other batsman to reach double figures. Spinners Daniyal Rajput (2-11) and Zulfiqar Babar (2-27) did the damage along with medium-pacer Taj Wali who got two wickets without conceding a run.