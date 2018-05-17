Research a must for education sector development: PU VC

LAHORE: Punjab University Vice-Chancellor Prof Dr Nasira Jabeen has said that PU would play its role in promotion of research culture as it is a must for development of education sector in Pakistan.

She was addressing the 9th postgraduate conference organised by Institute of Education and Research at Waheed Shaheed Hall here on Wednesday. Dean Faculty of Education Prof Dr Mumtaz Akhtar, Director Institute of Education and Research Prof Dr Rifaqat Ali Akber, Dr Shahid Farooq, senior faculty members and a large number of young researchers from various parts of the country were present on the occasion.

In her address, PU VC Dr Nasira Jabeen said that such positive activities must be encouraged because it gave opportunities to learn from experiences of each other. She congratulated the organisers for successfully organising a good academic event. Dr Mumtaz Akhtar said that the conference had been organised to create conference among MPhil and PhD scholars.

Dr Rifaqat Ali Akbar said that research and development played important role in the development of nations and IER would contribute to the development of the country.

He said around 85 research papers would be presented in the conference.

power lifting centre: Punjab University Vice-Chancellor Prof Dr Nasira Jabeen has inaugurated first-ever power lifting centre, ladies fitness centre and ladies swimming pool at Women’s Sports Complex, Old Campus here on Wednesday.

Director Sports Dr Zafar Iqbal Butt, Additional Director Sports Tahira Saleem, Deputy Director Sports Zubair Butt and other officials were present on the occasion. According to a press release issued here, Dr Nasira Jabeen said that this was the first-ever ladies weight-lifting centre in any public sector university in Pakistan and PU would establish first-ever ladies power lifting academy. She said women were talent enough and they did not lack any ability to show outstanding performance in any sports.

She said that such facilities must be provided to the women for their encouragement. She said that such facilities would also provide better job opportunities for women in their relevant fields.

She said the administration was also providing state-of-the-art exercise machines in the fitness centre. She said that the administration had taken care of cultural values and indoor swimming facility had been provided to female students. She said that high quality water filtration plant was properly working to address hygienic issues. The timing of ladies swimming pool is from 2pm to 4pm. The swimming pool facility is free for PU’s female students while women from outside could also avail the facility for Rs100 each per day.

Director Sports Dr Zafar Iqbal Butt thanked the vice-chancellor for extending all-out support for promotion of sports activities in the university. UVAS: The University of Veterinary and Animal Sciences (UVAS) in collaboration with Livestock Department Sindh organised two-weeklong training on “Radiology and Reproductive Ultrasonography in small and large ruminants” for 20 in-service veterinary officers here.

According to a press release, UVAS Vice-Chancellor Prof Dr Talat Naseer Pasha presided over the concluding session and distributed certificates among the participants of the training while Emeritus Prof Dr Nasim Ahmad, Prof Dr Arif Khan, Dr Amjad Riaz were present.

Chief organiser Dr M Irfan-ur-Rehman Khan briefed the VC about the activities of the workshop at the concluding ceremony. Dr Talat stressed the use of advanced technology to resolve the problems of farmers. He thanked the Department of Livestock Sindh for sponsoring the training and choosing UVAS as training partner.

During the training, participants got hands on training on the use of radiology unit as well on ultrasound machine to perform the diagnostic procedure in ruminants.