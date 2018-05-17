Special Ramazan programmes on Geo TV, Geo Tez from today

KARACHI: Two big channels of Geo TV network will present special informative programmes regarding Ramazan from today (Thursday).

Geo Tez and Geo TV will present several programmes in connection with highlighting the spirit of Ramazan for reforming viewers. Geo Tez will present ‘Geo Islam’ while Ittehad Ramazan will be presented on Geo TV. The programme ‘Jannat Ka Hassul’ will be broadcast at 12:00pm with host Dr Samiullah Zubairi on Geo Tez. Another programme ‘Kyamul Lail,’ ‘Quran Sub Kay Lihay,’ ‘Tajveezul Quran’ and several other programmes will also be presented on Geo Tez.

Geo TV will air ‘Ittehad Ramazan’ in which renowned Naat Khawan Awais Qadri will recite Quran, Hamd and Naats during Sehr and Iftar timings. Sami Khan and Rabia Anum will host Iftar transmission while prominent religious scholars and Junaid Khan will lead Sehr transmission.