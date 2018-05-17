Signify launches new company name

KARACHI: Signify, the world leader in lighting, on Wednesday launched its new company name, following the amendment of the company’s articles of association, changing its name from Philips Lighting NV to Signify NV, a statement said.

“The choice of our new company name originates from the way light becomes an intelligent language, which connects and conveys meaning,” said Eric Rondolat, CEO of Signify.

“It is a clear expression of our strategic vision and purpose to unlock the extraordinary potential of light for brighter lives and a better world.”

Signify will continue to use the Philips brand for its products, the most trusted lighting brand in the world, under the existing licensing agreement with Royal Philips.