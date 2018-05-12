ACLA arrest bike lifter, recover 30 bikes

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
Afg PPI
KARACHI: The Anti-Car Lifting Cell (ACLC) police arrested a wanted motorcycle lifter, and recovered 30 stolen motorcycles from his possession from Korangi area of the city on Friday.
A team led by SHO ACLC Sarfaraz Hussain raided at Madina Colony in Korangi No-3, and arrested a wanted bike lifter, Yaqoob Qureshi, son of Yousuf, and recovered 30 stolen/snatched bikes from his custody.
Afg PPI
KARACHI: The Anti-Car Lifting Cell (ACLC) police arrested a wanted motorcycle lifter, and recovered 30 stolen motorcycles from his possession from Korangi area of the city on Friday.
A team led by SHO ACLC Sarfaraz Hussain raided at Madina Colony in Korangi No-3, and arrested a wanted bike lifter, Yaqoob Qureshi, son of Yousuf, and recovered 30 stolen/snatched bikes from his custody.
Comments