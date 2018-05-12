ACLA arrest bike lifter, recover 30 bikes

Afg PPI

KARACHI: The Anti-Car Lifting Cell (ACLC) police arrested a wanted motorcycle lifter, and recovered 30 stolen motorcycles from his possession from Korangi area of the city on Friday.

A team led by SHO ACLC Sarfaraz Hussain raided at Madina Colony in Korangi No-3, and arrested a wanted bike lifter, Yaqoob Qureshi, son of Yousuf, and recovered 30 stolen/snatched bikes from his custody.