Sat May 12, 2018
National

OC
Our Correspondent
May 12, 2018

Chitral residents seek timber royalty

CHITRAL: Residents of Drosh Koh have asked the government to recover their timber royalty from a man who had allegedly tampered with documents and deprived them of their money.

Speaking at a press conference here on Friday, Mehrab, Hajibur Rehman and others said that one Haji Inzar Gul had forged documents and deprived them of their timber royalties.

They alleged that the accused turned millionaire while they were running from pillar to post to get justice.

