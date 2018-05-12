Cooperative dept officials promoted, transferred

LAHORE: On the recommendations of Departmental Promotion Committee (DPC) of Cooperative Department made during its meeting on May 3, the following officers have been promoted, transferred and posted against the existing posts on Friday.

Farrukh Ahmad Awan, assistant registrar, working as circle registrar, Housing (BS-18), on officiating basis has been promoted as circle registrar, Cooperative Societies. Hafiz Muneeb-ur-Rehman, assistant registrar (BS-17), working as circle registrar (BS-18), Nankana Sahib, on officiating basis, has also been promoted as circle registrar. Muhammad Munir, assistant registrar, Cooperative Societies (BS-17), working as circle registrar, Sahiwal, on officiating basis, has been promoted as circle registrar on regular basis; Rao Kahsif Ahmad Khan, assistant registrar (BS-17), working as senior instructor (BS-18), Cooperative Training College, Faisalabad, promoted as circle registrar; Waqas Ahmed, assistant registrar (BS-17), working as director technical (BS-18), promoted as circle registrar; Jalil Ahmad, assistant registrar (BS-17), working as circle registrar (BS-18), Lahore, on officiating basis, promoted as circle registrar, on regular basis and, upon promotion, they have been allowed to continue work on their existing positions.

Hafiz Zeeshan Hafeez, assistant registrar (BS-17), working as circle registrar, Pakpattan, on officiating basis, has been promoted to the rank of circle officer (BS-18) and, upon promotion, has been transferred and posted as circle registrar (Audit), Lahore. Nasir Mahmood, assistant registrar, Jhelum, has been promoted as circle registrar and, upon promotion, has been transferred and posted as circle registrar, Jhelum. Muhammad Asghar, assistant registrar, Gujjar Khan, has been promoted as circle officer and, after promotion, has been transferred and posted as circle registrar, Rawalpindi; Muhammad Akram Javed, assistant registrar, Jaranwala, promoted as circle registrar and, upon promotion, transferred and posted as circle registrar, Faisalabad; Abid Hussain Shah, assistant registrar/instructor, Cooperative Training College, Faisalabad, promoted as circle registrar and, upon promotion, transferred and posted as senior instructor; Akhlaq Hussain, assistant registrar, Vehari, promoted as circle officer and posted as circle registrar, Vehari; Nazar Muhammad Khalid, assistant registrar, Chiniot, promoted as circle registrar and posted as senior instructor, Cooperative Training College, Faisalabad; Shahid Hussain Shah, inspector, Cooperative Societies, Kasur, (BS-14), promoted and posted as assistant registrar, Bahawalnagar and Ramazan Anjum, inspector, Cooperatives Societies, Gujranwala, promoted and posted as assistant registrar, Daska.