Any hostility to be responded befittingly: COAS

RAWALPINDI: Chief of the Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa Friday appreciated the high state of operational readiness and morale of troops and said that despite desire for maintaining peace with neighbours, any hostile action anywhere along the country’s frontiers shall be effectively and befittingly responded.

The COAS said this while chairing the 76th Annual Formation Commanders’ Conference at the General Headquarters (GHQ). The conference was attended by all General Officers of Pakistan Army, the ISPR said. The Formation Commanders pledged that as a state institution, the Pakistan Army will continue to serve the nation in support of and in coordination with other state institutions. The participants were briefed on evolving geo-strategic environment, threats to national security and the challenges. The forum discussed response in place and progress of ongoing operations. Progress of Operation Raddul Fasad including gradual transition of control of cleared areas from military to civil administration was also deliberated.

The COAS attributed successes achieved so far to great sacrifices by the people of Pakistan, security forces, intelligence and law enforcement agencies.