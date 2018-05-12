Time to recruit

A large number of people are irked by the way government-backed mega projects are left incomplete even though they begin with much fanfare. The PTI-led Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government started a mega project in the province to recruit teachers at both the primary and secondary levels. The project, which was started in November 2017 with much enthusiasm, appears to have come to a halt.

After creating a wave of hope for residents, the provincial government has now ignored the project. Teachers in all parts of the country are facing a whole range of problems. It is, therefore, deplorable that not a single competent authority has taken steps to alleviate their suffering. Aspiring candidates who were looking forward to apply for vacant teaching posts have strongly requested the authorities to complete the project in a timely manner before the end of the current government’s tenure.

Aurangzeb Gujjar

Mardan