MKRMS seminar: ‘Diabetics should fast only after doctor’s advice’

LAHORE: Diabetes and high blood pressure are increasing rapidly. Once you are diagnosed with these diseases, it is very difficult to get rid of them. Patients can perform their daily chores by consulting a qualified doctor. Everyone want to fast in the holy month of Ramazan and the diabetics can fast after taking advise from the doctor.

These views were presented by the speakers at the seminar titled “Diabetes, high blood pressure and holy month of Ramazan”, organised by Mir Khalil-ur-Rahman Memorial Society (MKRMS) and CCL Pharma.

The seminar was chaired by Prof Dr Nadeem Hayat Malik (Head of Punjab Institute of Cardiology) while Prof Dr Aziz-ur-Rehman (Physician and former president Medicine Unit Services Hospital), Dr Masood Ahmad (Cardiologist), Prof Dr Shahid Amin (Head of Cardiology Department, PIC), Dr Khadija Irfan (Associate Professor, Head of Diabetes Management Centre, Services Hospital) and Dr Farzeen Malik (Nutritionist) were among experts.

The welcome address was delivered by Naveed Ahmad (General Manager Marketing and Sales CCL Pharma) and ending note was given by Muhammad Akram (Director Marketing and Sales CCL Pharma).

Wasif Nagi (Pride of performance, Senior Editor Health, education and current affairs and MKRMS chairman) conducted the seminar.

Prof Dr Nadeem Hayat Malik said, “There are more or less one and half billion Muslims around the globe. And more than one billion fast in the month of Ramazan. Fasting teaches us the value of sacrifice. And people feel spiritually close to Allah Almighty. It has countless benefits on the body. Heart patients should consult their physician first and then fast. The doctor can change the schedule of their medicine. Internationally people now understand the importance of fasting. Many non-Muslim people fast once or twice a week. Weight can be controlled by this. Fresh vegetables and fruits should be consumed in Ramazan. And fitness freaks also should consult their trainers before hitting the gym in Ramazan.”

Prof Dr Aziz-ur-Rehman said, “You should not fast if you have type-1 diabetes. Diabetics should eat everything but with modesty.” He answered the queries of the participants in the seminar.

Wasif Nagi said, “Everyone wants to fast but advice from a doctor is compulsory.” He thanked CCL Pharma for organising this seminar for public awareness. Naveed Ahmad said that CCL Pharma is serving the people nationally and internationally. Our products are easily accessible and have a normal price range.

Dr Khadija Irfan said, “Fasting is a religious obligation. Everyone has a strong bond with this obligation. People come to us and they show their eagerness to fast but we cannot let them fast by seeing their condition. It is a sad reality.” Dr Masood Ahmad said, “People should avoid fried items in Iftar. The body works with the DNA functioning and we have to take care of it.”

Dr Farzeen Malik said, “We realise the importance of health when we cross 50. People should replace sugar with honey. They should consult a nutritionist for a proper diet chart during Ramazan. Oily and fried things should be avoided.” Prof Dr Shahid Amin said that people should take care of their water intake in Ramazan.