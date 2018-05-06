Varsity waives fees, charges for disabled students

ABBOTTABAD: The Abbottabad University of Science and Technology (AUST) has waived the entire fees, including hostel charges, of disabled students and has decided that special arrangements will be made for the disabled students for their easy movement in the university campus.

The decision was taken in the fourth meeting of AUST syndicate, which was held here in the university under the chairmanship of Prof Dr Iftikhar Ahmed, vice-chancellor of AUST.

All the members, including Justice (retd) Abdul Lateef Khan, representative of HEC Prof Dr Johar Ali, HEC additional secretary Kabir Afridi and others attended the meeting.

The AUST registrar also presented the annual budget of the university to the tune of Rs75.146 million, which was approved.

It was told that two floors of the new academic block will be handed over to the university before the next semester and final drawings and approval is being granted for the two additional academic and one administration blocks.

It was also informed that two more buses are included in the transport pool of the university, which would be further increased after the availability of the funds.

Earlier, the vice-chancellor briefed the participants about the ongoing development schemes and projects of the university and said that special efforts were being made to improve educational activities by holding seminars and workshops while MOUs were also being signed with foreign universities to enhance the capabilities of the students.