Diamond Club triumphant in ICA Cricket

ISLAMABAD: Diamond Cricket Club defeated Margalla Cricket Club by 25 runs in the Islamabad Cricket Association (ICA) Championship 2018 here at Diamond Ground on Friday.

Diamond has now moved in the Central Zone of the Championship and will clash with Classic Club on Monday. Medium pacer Usman Ashraf claimed a 4-wicket haul to bring Diamond home with a 25 runs win.

Scores: Diamond 248 in 38.5 overs (Muhammad Arham 42, Ali Sarfraz 41, Usman Ashraf 34, Arsal Shaikh 29, Shahzad Rana 29 – Shamsher Khan 2 for 34, Irfan Khan 2 for 45, Bakht Zada 2 for 51). Margalla Club 223 in 37.4 overs (Shamsher Khan 81 not out, Ahsan Karim 32, Abdullah Tahir 29, Khizer Qadeer 26 – Usman Ashraf 4 for 28, Shahzad Azam, Muhammad Arham, Zianul Abadeen and Arsal Shaikh shared one wicket each).

In the North Zone, Syed Faraz hit a superb ton (161) to help Islamabad Greeners bagging a huge 159 runs win against National Club here at Marghazar Ground. Wajid Ali claimed a 5-wicket haul for 34.

Scores: Islamabad Greeners 337 for 8 in 45 overs (Syed Faraz 161, Wajid Ali 39, Shahzad Masih 30 – Mohsin Abbasi 2 for 59, Syed Kamran Shah 2 for 62). National Club 178 in 33.1 overs (Syed Kamran Shah 61, Azeem Ashfaq 26, Mohsin Abbasi 25 – Wajid Ali 5 for 34, Shahzad Masih 2 for 25).

In another match in the North Zone, Islamabad Gymkhana defeated Evan with huge 304 runs in a one-sided affair hee at Marghazar Ground. Hashim Malik hit 123 and Azan Tariq scored 109.

Scores: Islamabad Gymkhana 364 for 7 in 45 overs (Hashim Malik 123, Azan Tariq 109, Khurram Shahzad 28, Musa Khan 26 – Shahrukh Khan 3 for 64, Asher Masih 2 for 17). Evan Club 60 in 15 overs (Imran Khan 9 – Ali Shinwari 3 for 10, Sohaib Nasir 3 for 10, Musa Khan 2 for 17).

In the East Zone, Millat Club beat Majid Memorial by 2 wickets here at Bhutto Ground with Sandal Hussain taking 5 wickets for 42.

Scores: Majid Memorial 198 in 36 overs (Mohsin Minhas 61, Hussain Jamil 42, Sagheer Ahmed 22 – Sandal Hussain 5 for 42). Millat Club 201 for 8 in 36.2 overs (Zeeshan Irshad 46, M Hamza 42, Arslan Ahmed 34 – Shaheryar Khan, Mohsin Minhas, Jamil Khan, Hasnain Khan, Adeel Fayyaz and Hasnain Jamil shared one wicket each).

In another game in the East Zone, Quaid-e-Azam Club defeated Rawal Town Club by 6 wickets here at Shalimar Ground with M Umair Bajwa hitting up 82 with 13 fours. Muhammad Umer claimed a 5-wicket haul for 29 runs.

Scores: Rawal Town Club 225 in 46 overs (Ibrar Ahmed 97, Shafique Ahmed 28, Naushad 26 – M Umer 5 for 29). Quaid-e-Azam Club 230 for 4 in 37 overs (M Umair Bajwa 82, Asad Kazmi 59, Imran Khan 28, M Umer 25 not out).

In the Central Zone, Warriors Club defeated Young Capital by 5 wickets here at National Ground with Abdur Rehman hitting up unbeaten 62.

Scores: Young Capital 161 in 35.4 overs (Asad Shah 49, Sulman Javed 21 – Sarim Ashfaq 3 for 15, Ahsan 3 for 32, Jawad 2 for 10). Warriors Club 165 for 5 in 31.1 overs (Abdur Rehman 62 not out. Shahbaz 50 not out, Ishfaq Ali 38 – Amir Khan 2 for 27).