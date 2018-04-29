‘Mehfil-e-Milad’

Islamabad : A ‘Mehfil-e-Milad’ was arranged on at Islamabad Model College for Girls (Post Graduate) F-7/4 (IMCG-PG). Quran Khwani was also held for the departed soul of great poet Dr Allama Muhammad Iqbal on his 80th death anniversary. College Principal Prof. Farkhanda Ishtiaq and faculty members participated in both events, says a press release.

The event started with Quran Khawani, followed by the recitation of verses from the Holy Quran. The faculty members presented Durud-o Salam and Naat for Holy Prophet Hazrat Muhammad (peace be upon him).

Iffat Khalid Associate Professor, Department of Islamic Studies, Farhat Habib and Shazia Shakeel shed light on different aspects of the life and teachings of Allama Iqbal. They said that his entire life is a beacon of light for the Muslims of sub-continent and he is the best role model to follow. The best can be achieved by practicing the footsteps and teaching of the Great Poet. “He gave us all the highest standards of teaching that can be required and also demonstrated through his acts”.

At the end the faculty members prayed for peace progress & prosperity of the country and entire Muslim Ummah.