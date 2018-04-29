Four food outlets sealed in Peshawar

PESHAWAR: The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Food Authority Friday sealed four food outlets over non-compliance with food safety standards. Led by Deputy Director Shahana, the Authority’s Peshawar team re-inspected some of the food outlets which had been earlier warned over poor cleanliness and complaints, said a press release. Upon violation of the instructed standards being served earlier, the Authority’s staff issued orders of sealing Khyber Foods. The factory was involved in pepper processing and did not comply with food safety standards highlighted in first visit. Similarly, the team sealed Manpasand Kabab Shop over rotten beef mince and poor hygiene. Masalah Hotel was also locked over pest activities in fresh food, rotten vegetables and using expired smelly chicken. The team also inspected twenty poultry shops. The shop owners were guided through safety standards. In Kohat, the food safety officers took action against a bakery house over usage of non-food grade colours and locked it till further compliance. The Abbottabad team revisited 15 schools, out of which 13 have installed water filtration plants.