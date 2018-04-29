SC, IHC budget increased to Rs146.98m

ISLAMABAD: In the fiscal year 2018-19, Supreme Court (SC) of Pakistan budget has been increased to Rs146.98 million, according to the budget documents.

Last year Supreme Court of Pakistan budget was Rs1,817,018,000 while this year it has been increased to Rs1.96 billion (Rs.1,964,000,000). Employees Related Expenses is increased from Rs1.34 billion to Rs1.48 billion. Rs96.5 million was made for the travel and transportation while Rs115.10 million was lying in general without elaborating its usage.

Similarly in Islamabad High Court (IHC) budget last year was Rs486.60 million while in 2018-19 has been increased to Rs527.00 million, according to the budget documents.