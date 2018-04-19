Chivas seize Champions League advantage

TORONTO, Canada: Chivas Guadalajara look poised to extend Mexico’s dominance in the CONCACAF Champions League after snatching a 2-1 victory at Toronto FC in the first leg of the final on Tuesday.

Mexican teams have won every edition of the regional club competition since 2006, with the Los Angeles Galaxy the last team from Major League Soccer to lift the title way back in 2000. The Mexican streak now looks likely to continue after goals from Rodolfo Pizarro and Alan Pulido handed Chivas a 2-1 victory in snowy, chilly conditions at Toronto’s BMO Field. The Liga MX team got off to a dream start after only 70 seconds, when Isaac Brizuela’s low cross was cleverly dummied by Jose Godinez for Pizarro, who swept his finish past Toronto goalkeeper Alexander Bono.

Toronto responded well to the early setback however and went on to dominate the remainder of the first half.Their pressure was rewarded with an equaliser in the 19th minute when Jonathan Osorio tucked away Marco Delgado’s low cross at the far post after clever approach play by US international striker Jozy Altidore.

Italian star Sebastian Giovinco might have grabbed a second for Toronto in the 31st minute, but his curling free-kick was parried wide by Chivas goalkeeper Miguel Jimenez.

Altidore had a golden chance in the 43rd minute when he burst into space in the area, but was unable to beat Jimenez, who deflected the striker’s shot wide. Giovinco also squandered another chance in first-half stoppage time, his tame shot easily saved by Jimenez.

Chivas came back into the contest in the second half, but were unable to find a way through the Toronto defence.The breakthrough finally came when Chivas were awarded a free-kick wide out on the left in the 72nd minute. Pulido’s dead-ball delivery curled all the way over the mass of bodies in the penalty area and dropped into the net. The second leg takes place in Guadalajara next Wednesday.