Thu April 19, 2018
Sports

AFP
April 19, 2018

Congo soccer chief held in embezzlement probe

KINSHASA: The head of the Democratic Republic of Congo’s football association has been taken into custody as part of a probe into embezzlement, an investigating magistrate said Wednesday.

FECOFA president Constant Omari has been held along with sports ministry secretary general Barthelemy Okito and two FECOFA vice presidents — Roger Bondembe and Theobad Binamungu — since Tuesday evening, the magistrate told AFP.

He said the four were “currently being heard” over the use of public funds in the organisation of matches in African competitions involving national sides as well as clubs. Alain Makengo, a lawyer for the four men, told AFP they are suspected of embezzling $1.0 million (800,000 euros) earmarked for four matches. Omari is also vice president of the African Football Confederation and a member of the executive committee of FIFA.

