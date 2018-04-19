QAT G-II semis from 21st

ISLAMABAD: The three-day semifinals of Quaid-i-Azam Trophy Grade-II 2017-2018 will be played from April 21. The first semifinal will be played between Multan Region and Hyderabad Region at Multan Cricket Stadium Multan.

The second semifinal which will be held on the same dates between Karachi Region (B) and Abbottabad Region at National Stadium Karachi. The four-day final will be played from May 8 to 11.

Earlier in the last pool match on Wednesday Karachi Blues beat Larkana by seven wickets at the National Stadium Karachi to earn a place in the semis.

Scores: Larkana Region 144 all out in 54.4 overs (Mohsin Raza 59*, Ashiq Ali 3-14, Tariq Haroon 3-19, Mohammad Umar 3-35) and 180 all out in 57.5 overs (Mohsin Raza 56, Muhammad Umar 4-54, Muhammad Ali Khan 3-60).

Karachi Region Blues 257 all out in 74.3 overs (Tariq Haroon 79*, Ammad Alam 64, Shahnawaz Dhani 5-82, Amir Ali Pahnwar 4-89) and 68-3 in 12.1 overs (Ammad Alam 24, Imran Chandio 2-14).

Scores of other matches: At TMC Cricket Ground Karachi: Sialkot Region 318 all out in 81.4 overs (Mansoor Amjad 83, Naimuddin 68, Nauman Ali 5-109, Babar Khan 2-56, Lal Kumar 2-93) and 282-9 decl in 59 overs (Mansoor Amjad 87, Faisal Khan 80, Lal Kumar 3-23, Nouman Ali 3-124, Asad Malik 2-79). Hyderabad Region 347 all out in 81.3 overs (Saad Khan 173, Shoaib Laghari 71, Adnan Ghous 4-65, Usama Mir 2-57, Mansoor Amjad 2-96) and 72-2 in 28 overs (Azeem Ghumman 29*). Result: Match drawn.

At Dring Stadium Bahawalpur: Bahawalpur Region 398-3 in 83 overs (Moinuddin 160*,Adeel Basit 108*, M. Shehzad Tareen 2-77) and 269-6 decl in 69.3 overs (Moinuddin 70, Muhammad Imran Jr. 61).

Quetta Region 310 all out in 83 overs (Shahbaz Khan 55, Muhammad Imran 55, Muhammad Imran Jr 6-129, Adeel Basit 2-60) and 57-2 in 15 overs (Muhammad Imran 26 Muhammad Imran Jr 2-20). Result: Match drawn.