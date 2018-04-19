Avenfield reference: NAB to bring forward another witness

ISLAMABAD: The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) has decided to bring forward another witness in the Avenfield reference against the Sharif family, sources said on Wednesday. According to NAB sources, the anti-corruption body will produce NAB Director-General Operations Zahir Shah as a witness in the case, reported Geo News. DG Operations Zahir Shah has received additional documents from the British government, and he is being made a witness so that these documents can be brought on record, the sources said. NAB investigation officer and DG Operations will record their statements in the case. The statements of all the witnesses in the London flats reference to date have been recorded. The next hearing of the case is on April 23.