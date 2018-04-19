PAF restrictions on foreign company illegal: PHC

PESHAWAR: The Peshawar High Court (PHC) declared the Pakistan Air Force's restrictions on a foreign company, not allowing it into the tarmac of the Bacha Khan International Airport citing security reasons, as illegal and against the agreement.

A two-member bench comprising Justice Waqar Ahmad Seth and Justice Musarrat Hilali allowed the writ petition of a foreign company M/s Gerry's Dnata (Pvt) Limited against the letter of PAF on Wednesday. The court allowed the petitioner company to function at the Bacha Khan International in accordance with the license agreement, issued on December 8, 2016. The PHC also directed the respondents not to prevent the petitioner's company from performing its ground handling operations at the airport.

The court also allowed the entrance of the petitioner's company's equipment lying outside the airport to be used in carrying out its business. The company had moved the high court against the PAF orders claiming that ground handling services at the Bacha Khan International Airport in Peshawar were part of the company's agreement with the Civil Aviation Authority (CAA).

Ali Gohar Durrani, counsel for the company, informed the bench that despite the court directives, the PAF had stopped the movement of the company's vehicles and personnel to the apron area of the airport, causing huge losses to the company as it was providing ground handling services.

He submitted that the company had been engaged in ground handling services of various airlines in Pakistan since 1993 and has offices in Peshawar, Islamabad, Karachi,

Lahore, Faisalabad, Quetta and Multan airports. He said the company has good reputation both nationally and internationally. He stated that the director general Civil Aviation Authority has approved the renewal of the licence agreement to the petitioner's company and the permission is effective from April 1, 2017 to March 31, 2022.

On the other hand, Aamir Javed, counsel for the PAF, informed the court that a foreign company is not allowed into the tarmac of the Bacha Khan International Airport for security reasons. The PAF restricted the company to the terminal building and banned its staff and vehicles from operating in the apron. Aamir Javed informed the division bench that the PAF has not authorised the CAA to give its land to a foreign company. He also denied the claim of the company that Shaheen Airport Services Ltd was a subsidiary of the Pakistan Air Force.