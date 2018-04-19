Thu April 19, 2018
National

OC
Our Correspondent
April 19, 2018

Lightning kills woman in DI Khan

DERA ISMAIL KHAN: A woman was killed when she was struck by lightning in Jangikhel area here on Wednesday. The daughter of Muhammad Nawaz was at the lawn of her home in Jangikhel when lightning struck her, leaving her dead on the spot. Also, torrential rains destroyed standing crops and damaged homes in Kari Khaisor.

