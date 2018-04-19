China-Pakistan keen to expand cooperation in media

Islamabad: Chinese Ambassador H.E Yao Jing on Wednesday has said that cooperation between China and Pakistan in the field of film, media, culture and heritage would bring both countries closure. He said this during the meeting with Minister of State for Information Broadcasting Marriyum Aurangzeb here in Islamabad.

Ambassador said that cooperation between in the field of film would make easer for the for Pakistanis and Chinese to understand the culture of both sides. The ambassador commended the efforts of the minister in regards to strengthening and promoting bilateral ties and cooperation with China, especially in the field of film and culture.

Minister of State for Information Broadcasting Marriyum Aurangzeb said that Pakistan is keen to expand cooperation with China in the field of film, media, culture and heritage. She said that Pakistan cherishes its unique ties with all weather and time tested friend as both countries carry a legacy of cooperation, the foundation of which was laid by their ancestors.

She said that one belt one road initiative by President Xi Jinping would prove instrumental to establishing cultural linkage and benefit the people of both countries and beyond. She said that sustainability of economic cooperation entails mutual understanding of each other culture, values and heritage.

Marriyum Aurangzeb said that Pakistan with its diverse culture, multi-ethnic and multi-linguistic society offers myriad opportunities for collaboration in the field of culture and tourism. Pakistan would like to convert CPEC into a cultural corridor marked by frequent exchange of artiest, film, TV dramas and serials, arts and crafts, she added.

She said that the executive program of cultural agreement signed between the government of Islamic Republic of Pakistan and People’s Republic of China will provide various incentives for innovation and ingenuity, particularly in the arena of cultural exchanges and collaboration. She said that government had announced first ever film policy with the view to revive the dormant industry and cinema.

She said that Pakistan had learnt a lot from Chinese model in the realm of film and would further like to enhance cooperation and joint ventures in films, production and broadcast. Marriyum Aurangzeb told the ambassador that two Pakistani movies would be screened in Chinese Cinema soon and hoped that exchange of films would enable the people of both countries to understand each other’s culture and values.

The minister also appreciated Chinese keenness to cooperate with Pakistan in revival of Pakistani film industry. During the meeting both ambassador and Minister of State discussed in detail the cooperation in the field of media, information and culture particularly the follow up of the minister’s recent visit to China and executive cultural program.