Copper slips

Manila : Benchmark LME copper slipped 0.2 percent to $6,865.50 a tonne. In Shanghai, copper dropped 0.3 percent to 50,710 yuan.

London aluminium futures rose to their strongest level since 2011 on Wednesday as growing worries over tighter supply following U.S. sanctions on key producer Rusal sustained a rally that has lifted the metal by 20 percent this month. Global miner Rio Tinto said adjustments may be made to its 2018 aluminium output following sanctions on its Russian partner UC Rusal imposed by the US earlier this month. "The sanction against Rusal and resulting dissociation with Rusal by its banks, suppliers, customers and related parties resulted in heightened concern about a global supply shortage," said Helen Lau, analyst at Argonaut Securities. Three-month aluminium on the LME climbed high as $2,445 a tonne in early Asian deals, its strongest since September 2011, before turning flat at $2,405 by 0321 GMT.