ECP to publish delimitation of constituencies

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
ISLAMABAD: The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) will publish the final delimitation of constituencies on May 5 after disposing of all the representations.
According to a senior ECP official, everything was moving forward according to the law and as per the standard operating procedures. He explained, “The Election Commission is handling all petitions aggressively. We have to scrutinise, digitise and scan each and every petition as per SOP and law. It took some stipulated time to accomplish the task.”
ISLAMABAD: The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) will publish the final delimitation of constituencies on May 5 after disposing of all the representations.
According to a senior ECP official, everything was moving forward according to the law and as per the standard operating procedures. He explained, “The Election Commission is handling all petitions aggressively. We have to scrutinise, digitise and scan each and every petition as per SOP and law. It took some stipulated time to accomplish the task.”
Comments