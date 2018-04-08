Sun April 08, 2018
National

OC
Our Correspondent
April 8, 2018

ECP to publish delimitation of constituencies

ISLAMABAD: The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) will publish the final delimitation of constituencies on May 5 after disposing of all the representations.

According to a senior ECP official, everything was moving forward according to the law and as per the standard operating procedures. He explained, “The Election Commission is handling all petitions aggressively. We have to scrutinise, digitise and scan each and every petition as per SOP and law. It took some stipulated time to accomplish the task.”

