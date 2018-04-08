Chinese Embassy donates civil goods to Army

ISLAMABAD: Chinese Embassy to Pakistan donated a number of civil goods to the Pakistani Army stationed in the northwest Federally Administered Tribal Areas (Fata) to improve their living and working conditions.

In a ceremony of handover held here in the embassy, Chinese Ambassador Yao Jing spoke highly of the Pakistani Army's contribution to the maintenance of the country's security and appreciated the army's role in facilitating the development of China-Pakistan friendship and protecting the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor.

The bilateral military relations are an important content of the all-weather strategic cooperative partnership and the Chinese side will further boost the friendly cooperation with the Pakistani army and the government, support the country's efforts in maintain its security and keep providing necessary supports to Pakistan, he added.

According to the embassy, the civil goods included generators, electrical fans and tents.

Muhammad Ajmal Iqbal, director general of Engineers at the Pakistan army's general headquarters, thanked the support and aid from the Chinese Embassy, saying that bilateral relations are tested by many challenges and the ties between the two countries will be further enhanced.

Earlier, in a unique example of south-south collaboration, the People’s Republic of China and the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) Pakistan signed a $4 million agreement to provide assistance over four months in areas of the Federally Administered Tribal Areas (Fata) and Balochistan that have been affected by natural and human-made crises.

Yao Jing said, “The successful launching of this project renews our commitment to deliver strong support to the people of Pakistan. In future, China will continue to increase the Grant Assistance to Pakistan, enriching the categories and sectors, expanding the input into areas with pressing demands including FATA and Balochistan.”