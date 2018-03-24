Tribute to Prof Hawking

Islamabad: Dr Aslam Chohan, Chief Organiser, Michael Faraday Society (MFS), has said that Prof Stephen Hawking developed a theory with another scientist Hartle that Universe has a wave function having no origin and no end.

Dr Chohan was answering question to participants here at ‘A tribute to Prof Stephen William Hawking’ organised by MFS. Dr Chohan’s assertion provoked a participant to quip that this concept is very close to mysticism. Answering another question, Dr Chohan said that mathematicians have their own universe different from physicists’ universe.

Earlier in his talk, Dr Chohan said that Stephen Hawking was a scientist whose life was closely followed by people because he was an iconic personality and every aspect of his life is known to us.

He said his life on the one hand was tragic and if he had been in Pakistan or US, would have been dismissed with. Prof Hawking was entrepreneur and used to sell books at airports on wheelchair to promote his sale.

He said that he was a scientist but could not keep stable relations with the women in life. Drawing a parallel with Einstien’s life, Dr Chohan said that Hawking was in the opening ceremony of Para-Olympics in 2012.