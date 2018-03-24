ANP blasts govt for taking huge loans

TAKHT BHAI: Awami National Party (ANP) provincial president Ameer Haider Hoti on Friday said that the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government was taking billions of rupees loans from international lenders to manage its expenditures.

Addressing a public meeting in Hathian area here, the nationalist politicians criticised the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chief Imran Khan for snubbing the federal government for taking loans.

“He (Imran Khan) used to criticise the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) government for obtaining loans but ignored the fact that his party-led Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government is also taking billions of rupees loans,” he elaborated.

Ameer Haider Hoti said the PTI-led provincial government pushed the province into darkness and its lawmakers indulged in horse-trading in the Senate election.

“Imran only considered his political opponents corrupt and is so ignorant to see the corruption of his party-led government and PTI’s lawmakers. Someone in his party should tell him the truth and show Imran Khan the mirror by telling him about the scale of corruptions his party leaders committing in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa,” Haider Hoti said.

He alleged that the provincial government had stopped funding to various uplift projects approved and launched by the previous ANP-led Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government.

Ameer Haider Hoti said the provincial government failed to launch any mega development project in its over four and half years rule in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

The former chief minister said the people had realised that Imran Khan and Chief Minster Pervez Khattak had hoodwinked them through the hollow slogans of change.

“Billions of rupees lapsed due to poor policies and incompetency of the provincial government,” he added.

Haider Hoti said the ANP would make sure to get every penny from the federal government in the national resources according to its share under the financial award and would bring economic stability in the province if voted to power in the upcoming general election.

“To control unemployment and provide up to Rs1.5 million interest free loans to youth would be the top priority of the ANP,” he added.