Azzurri shirt homage for Astori

ROME: Italy will pay homage to the late defender Davide Astori with an inscription on the national team’s shirt during Friday’s friendly against Argentina, the Italian football federation announced. “Davide, you’re still with us. 13,” reads inscription to appear on Azzurri shirts for match in Manchester against WC-bound Argentina.
