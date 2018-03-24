Punjab Powerlifting tomorrow

LAHORE: The 5th NBP Men’s, Junior, Sub Juniors, Senior, Masters Punjab Powerlifting Championship will be held on March 25 at National Weightlifting Club Coaching Centre opposite Punjab Stadium Lahore at 10.00 am.

The event is going to be held under the auspices of Punjab Powerlifting Association. According to organizing secretary Aqeel Javed Butt the competitions will be held in 59kg, 66, 74, 83, 93, 105, 120, plus120 kg class categories and in accordance with IPF rules. Players of major districts, divisions, clubs, gyms of Lahore etc will participate. Dilber Hussain Khan, SVP Regional Head Central Region NBP Lahore will inaugurate the championship.

Guests of honour Ijaz Gull Chairman PM Sports Task Force, Sohail Shaukat Butt MNA, Mrs Farzana Butt MPA, Abdul Majeed Director National Coaching Centre will distribute medals, belts, certificates, trophies, souvenirs among the winners. Strongest man of the championship will be awarded belt.