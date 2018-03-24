Sat March 24, 2018
Sports

March 24, 2018

Tenpin Bowling C’ship begins

LAHORE: Pakistan Day Tenpin Bowling Championship geared up at Leisure City bowling club under the supervision of Pakistan Tenpin Bowling Federation.

In this two-day Master singles and Women event are being played. On first day of the championship an inauguration ceremony was held in which chief guest of the day was Pakhtun Action Committee Chairman Javeed Bangash.

On the first day women event were played in which Shaiza Nayyar with 221 total score, Rozina Ali with 192 total score, Sehrish with 15 score and Rukhsana with 158 score qualify for the final. Master singles men event will be played on Saturday.

