Poland signs offset deal for US Patriot missiles

WARSAW: Poland has signed an offset deal with the US ahead of final agreement to buy a Patriot anti-missile system, Defence Minister Mariusz Blaszczak said.

The 10-year offset programme, under which US investment in Poland will help compensate for the cost of the purchase, is the last stage before the sale of the Patriots. The minister has said the contract should be signed this month. Pro-government Polish media have reported a date of Wednesday, March 28, for the deal. “The offset agreements for Wisla programme are signed. The technology transfer... will strengthen the capacity of the Polish defence industry,” the minister wrote on Twitter.